Play

Cubs' Javier Baez: Knee fine despite foul ball

Baez fouled a ball off his knee that forced him to leave Monday's game, but he could be back in Tuesday's lineup, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Baez was able to stay in the game after fouling the ball off his leg, but was removed after singling. If he isn't back Tuesday, expect him back at some point during this current four-game series with St. Louis.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast