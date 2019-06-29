Cubs' Javier Baez: Lifts grand slam in win
Baez went 1-for-4 with an opposite field grand slam in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Reds.
Baez broke the game open as he launched his 20th home run of the season and his fifth career grand slam in the eighth inning off of Jared Hughes, increasing the Cubs' lead to 5-0. The 26-year-old now has 56 RBI this season in 82 games and has generated a strong .285/.324/.549 slash line for 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...