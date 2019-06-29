Cubs' Javier Baez: Lifts grand slam in win

Baez went 1-for-4 with an opposite field grand slam in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Reds.

Baez broke the game open as he launched his 20th home run of the season and his fifth career grand slam in the eighth inning off of Jared Hughes, increasing the Cubs' lead to 5-0. The 26-year-old now has 56 RBI this season in 82 games and has generated a strong .285/.324/.549 slash line for 2019.