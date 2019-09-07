Cubs' Javier Baez: MRI reveals hairline fracture

An MRI revealed a hairline fracture on Baez's thumb Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Baez suffered the injury on a slide Sunday. He'll be examined by a specialist Monday, at which point a timeline will be determined. It's not yet clear if he has a chance to return before the end of the season or for the playoffs. Addison Russell appears to be the primary shortstop in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories