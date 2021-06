Baez (thumb) is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Padres.

Baez exited Sunday's game against the Giants after grounding out and was later diagnosed with a right thumb contusion. He sat all of Monday's game and remains out of the starting nine Tuesday, though it's unknown if he could be available off the bench. The shortstop can continued to be considered day-to-day for the time being as Sergio Alcantara mans shortstop Tuesday.