Cubs' Javier Baez: Not in Sunday's lineup

Baez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Baez will catch a breather in the series finale against Chase Anderson and the Brewers. Baez started the first three games of the series, going 2-for-8 with three walks, three RBI and four runs scored. Ben Zobrist will start at second base and bat third in his absence.

