Cubs' Javier Baez: Notches two hits, RBI Wednesday

Baez went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Baez got his team on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, but the Cubs' offense fizzled from there. The 25-year-old now has a solid .271 average and .864 OPS to go along with a team-high 43 RBI.

