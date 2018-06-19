Cubs' Javier Baez: Out of lineup for Game 1

Baez (elbow) is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the Cubs' doubleheader Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Though Monday's postponement provided Baez with an extra day to recover from his bruised left elbow, it's unclear if he'll be available for either half of the twin bill. For Game 1, the Cubs will roll with the lineup they initially intended to use Monday, but Baez could rejoin the starting nine for the nightcap.