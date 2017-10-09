Play

Cubs' Javier Baez: Out of lineup for Game 3

Baez is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Monday.

The Cubs are going with a lefty-heavy lineup against right-handed starter Max Scherzer, so Baez will head to the bench as Ben Zobrist takes over at the keystone.

