site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-javier-baez-out-of-lineup-for-second-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Javier Baez: Out of lineup for second game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Baez is not starting the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Baez went 0-for-2 with a walk (just his second of the season) in the Cubs' 7-1 win in the first game of the day, scoring one run. Eric Sogard will take over at shortstop in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read