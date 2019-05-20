Cubs' Javier Baez: Out of lineup Monday

Baez (heel) is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.

Baez was hoping to be in the lineup for Monday's series opener after exiting Sunday's game with a right heel contusion, but the Cubs are playing it safe with the star shortstop and giving him at least another day to recover. Addison Russell is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth in place of Baez, who should be considered day-to-day.