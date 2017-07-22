Cubs' Javier Baez: Out of lineup Saturday
Baez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Baez will head to the bench for the second time since the All-Star break with Kris Bryant (finger) returning to third and Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell up the middle. With 11 hits (including two homers) in his last five starts, Baez has raised his average from .252 to .274, but given the Cubs' current roster construction, it seems likely that he will continue to sit at least once a week.
