Cubs' Javier Baez: Pops 21st home run in blowout loss

Baez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 18-5 loss to the Pirates.

It was an ugly game all around for the Cubs, but it was nice to see Baez jump back into action after sitting Sunday and hit his 21st home run of the season. The 26-year-old's career high in home runs for a season is the 34 he hit last year, and he figures to fly past that number in 2019 if he stays healthy.

