Cubs' Javier Baez: Scores twice in Friday blowout

Baez went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 13-5 win over the Cardinals.

All of Chicago's big bats were locked in for this one, and Baez joined the fun by reaching base three times and scoring twice. The young infielder is now slashing .256/.292/.517 this season.

