Cubs' Javier Baez: Scores twice in loss to Arizona

Baez went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

There are a lot of holes in Baez's swing, and his approach at the plate could use some fine-tuning. However, he continues to provide serviceable fantasy numbers with 14 homers, 43 RBI, 42 runs and a .266/.307/.481 slash line. It's worth noting that Baez owns the speed to steal more bases, so it's not out of the question to see him pad that total moving forward. His four stolen bases are well behind the 12 he stole last season.