Cubs' Javier Baez: Scores twice in loss to Arizona
Baez went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
There are a lot of holes in Baez's swing, and his approach at the plate could use some fine-tuning. However, he continues to provide serviceable fantasy numbers with 14 homers, 43 RBI, 42 runs and a .266/.307/.481 slash line. It's worth noting that Baez owns the speed to steal more bases, so it's not out of the question to see him pad that total moving forward. His four stolen bases are well behind the 12 he stole last season.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...