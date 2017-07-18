Cubs' Javier Baez: Scores twice in Monday's win
Baez went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Braves.
Baez started at shortstop in this one with Ben Zobrist at the keystone, then shifted over to second when Addison Russell made a pinch-hit appearance. With Russell hitting just .233 and the veteran Zobrist needing regular days off, expect Baez to keep getting plenty of starts for the Cubs, albeit in more of a utility role.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...