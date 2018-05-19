Cubs' Javier Baez: Sits for Saturday's matinee
Baez is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Reds.
Baez went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in Game 1 as his May struggles continued and one of those strikeouts leading to an uneventful bench-clearing incident after he exchanged words with Amir Garrett. The 25-year-old still has a solid .256 average and .543 slugging percentage on the season, but he hasn't taken a walk since April 11.
