Cubs' Javier Baez: Swipes first bag of 2019

Baez went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers.

The 26-year-old stole a career-high 21 bases among all his other personal bests in a breakout 2018, and Baez wasted little time in displaying his wheels this season, swiping his first bag in his second game. Given his eligibility at three infield positions and well-rounded offensive skills, Baez -- who was routinely available in the second round of drafts this preseason -- might still be one of the more underrated fantasy assets in the game.