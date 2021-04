Baez went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.

After leading off the second inning with a single to left field, Baez swiped second and third base around a Joc Pederson strikeout before Jake Marisnick brought him home. Baez stole only three bags in 59 games last year and has only one 20-SB season on his resume in 2018, but the 28-year-old may be looking to prove he can still make an impact on the basepaths in 2021.