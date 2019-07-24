Cubs' Javier Baez: Swipes two bags in loss

Baez went 2-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

The 26-year-old only has seven steals in 12 attempts on the year, but at least in this one he looked like a consistent threat on the basepaths. The rest of Baez's numbers are much more palatable, however -- he's slashing .289/.320/.546 with 24 homers, 67 RBI and 69 runs through 99 games.