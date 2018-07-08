Cubs' Javier Baez: Tallies four hits, home run Saturday

Baez went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's comeback win over the Reds.

Baez had a great afternoon, launching his 17th home run of the season in the seventh inning as part of a rally that saw the Cubs overcome a 7-2 deficit. The dynamic 25-year-old is now batting a solid .294 with an .892 OPS, and he also has 15 steals, making him one of the most complete players in fantasy baseball.