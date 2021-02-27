Baez, who could become a free agent after the 2021 season, said he is open to a contract extension during spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Coming off of a subpar 2020 performance, Baez and the Cubs avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $11.65 million contract in January. However, the 28-year-old said "I don't want to play for another team," and noted he is open to extension talks during spring training. The Cubs have decisions to make on a number of core players, including Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras in the near future, and it's possible they go for a rebuild and let some of those pieces move on. Either way, Baez will be looking to restore his value with a bounceback 2021 campaign.