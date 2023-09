Rojas is hitting .267/.346/.412 with seven home runs, 13 steals and a 20.8 percent strikeout rate in 289 plate appearances for Single-A Myrtle Beach.

Rojas played in one Arizona Complex League game before getting bumped to Single-A as an 18-year-old. He primarily played shortstop this year but may eventually end up at second base. Rojas' advanced hit tool is his top current trait, and the hope is he develops into a strong across-the-board contributor a few years down the road.