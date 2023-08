Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Tigers.

Candelario continued his excellent play for the Cubs since coming over at the trade deadline, as he's now batting .349 with two home runs and 12 runs scored across 18 games. The infielder also has 36 doubles this season, which is good for second in the majors behind Freddie Freeman.