Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday that Candelario will get regular starts at first base, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Acquired from the Nationals on Monday in exchange for a pair of minor-leaguers, Candelario is making his Cubs debut at first base Tuesday night against the Reds. Nick Madrigal is starting at third base and Christopher Morel is serving as the designated hitter. This new defensive formation will allow Cody Bellinger to see more action in center field as Chicago looks to make a late run at the NL Central title.