Tseng was called up from Triple-A Iowa and will start Tuesday against the Marlins, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Tseng pitched six innings for the Cubs last season, allowing five runs. He has a 8.04 ERA in 31.1 innings for Iowa so far this season, though he had a much better 1.80 ERA in nine starts at the same level in 2017. He projects as a back-end starter at best with no noteworthy pitches.