Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Flying under the radar at Triple-A
Tseng, 22, has a 1.95 ERA and 32:9 K:BB in 37 innings since being promoted to Triple-A Iowa.
Tseng is having something of a breakout season in 2017. He has always had stellar control, but his strikeout rate has spiked this year. In addition, opposing batters are hitting just .234 against him. The 6-foot-1 southpaw should shoot up the organizational rankings for the Cubs, not only due to trades but also due to his performance. He could see the big leagues as early as next season.
