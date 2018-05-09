Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Lasts just two frames Tuesday
Tseng pitched just two innings in Tuesday's start, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three against the Marlins.
Tseng was called up to make a spot start in place of Yu Darvish (illness), and was only given two frames despite sitting at a pitch count of just 39. There was no indication of any injury, but he didn't look sharp and yielded three runs in the first, leading to manager Joe Maddon's quick hook. Darvish would be eligible to return for Monday's tilt against the Braves, so it remains unclear if Tseng will make his next start with the big league club.
