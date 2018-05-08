Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: May pick up big-league spot start
Tseng was scratched from his start with Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Though this may normally signal an injury, it seems more likely that it is in response to Yu Darvish (illness) landing on the disabled list Monday. Tseng may be called up to the big leagues to fill the vacancy in the Cubs' rotation, though the official move likely won't be announced until Tuesday before the game. If he does in fact fill in for Darvish, he'll take on the Marlins at Wrigley Field.
More News
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Off to slow start at Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Headed to Triple-A Iowa•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Picks up first MLB win Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Unlikely to pick up second start•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Allows five runs in big-league debut•
-
Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Contract purchased ahead of Thursday's start•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...