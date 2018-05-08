Tseng was scratched from his start with Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Though this may normally signal an injury, it seems more likely that it is in response to Yu Darvish (illness) landing on the disabled list Monday. Tseng may be called up to the big leagues to fill the vacancy in the Cubs' rotation, though the official move likely won't be announced until Tuesday before the game. If he does in fact fill in for Darvish, he'll take on the Marlins at Wrigley Field.