Through six starts with Triple-A Iowa. Tseng is 0-4 with an 8.04 ERA and 1.85 WHIP.

The 23-year-old's first start of the year was solid, as he gave up just two earned runs over five innings of work, but it's been all downhill since then. In his last 26.1 innings, Tseng has allowed 26 earned runs, with opposing batters drawing 12 walks and blasting five home runs. Tseng had a strong 1.80 ERA across 55 innings with Iowa last season, though a 4.25 FIP suggested some regression was coming. The Cubs can afford to let the young righty work things out in the minors with no current openings in the MLB rotation.