Cubs' Jen-Ho Tseng: Picks up first MLB win Thursday
Tseng (1-0) recorded his first MLB win in Thursday's game against the Cardinals. He tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out two.
After giving up five earned runs over three innings in his major-league debut on Sept. 14, Tseng was much sharper in this one, as he didn't allow any hits in his three innings of work. The 22-year-old posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 55 innings with Triple-A Iowa this season, and he could fight for a spot at the back end of the rotation or in the bullpen to begin 2018.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...