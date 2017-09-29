Tseng (1-0) recorded his first MLB win in Thursday's game against the Cardinals. He tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out two.

After giving up five earned runs over three innings in his major-league debut on Sept. 14, Tseng was much sharper in this one, as he didn't allow any hits in his three innings of work. The 22-year-old posted a 1.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 55 innings with Triple-A Iowa this season, and he could fight for a spot at the back end of the rotation or in the bullpen to begin 2018.