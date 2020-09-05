Jeffress pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one walk and one strikeout to earn the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

Jeffress struck out Dylan Carlson to begin his appearance, but walked Kolten Wong. He then erased that mistake by getting Tommy Edman to ground into a double play. Jeffress now has five saves in 14 appearances this season, four of which have come in his last six outings. He appears to have taken over for Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning. Rowan Wick is also in the closer conversation, but he earned the hold Friday with a scoreless eighth inning. Jeffress has a 1.13 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 11 strikeouts across 16 innings this season.