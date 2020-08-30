Jeffress walked one and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning Saturday to record his fourth save of the season in the first game of a doubleheader against the Reds.

He continues to trade save chances with Rowan Wick, and the two right-handers are now tied for the club lead with four saves apiece. Jeffress has a strong 1.35 ERA and 0.83 WHIP through 13.1 innings, but his 8:6 K:BB suggests his hold on a high-leverage job may be shaky.