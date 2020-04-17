Jeffress will likely team with Rowan Wick as setup options ahead of Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wick was dominant for the Cubs last season, posting a 2.43 ERA and 35 strikeouts across 33.1 innings of relief, while Jeffress struggled with a 5.02 ERA for Milwaukee. That could put Wick slightly ahead in the bullpen pecking order for now, but Jeffress did record a stellar 1.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 89 strikeouts across 76.2 innings in 2018, so he's had success in recent years. In the righty's down 2019 campaign, his average fastball velocity dipped from 95.3 mph a season earlier to 93.8 mph. If he's able to regain some zip on his fastball, Jeffress could be a nice weapon for Chicago whenever the regular season is able to begin.