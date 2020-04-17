Cubs' Jeremy Jeffress: Likely to fill setup role
Jeffress will likely team with Rowan Wick as setup options ahead of Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Wick was dominant for the Cubs last season, posting a 2.43 ERA and 35 strikeouts across 33.1 innings of relief, while Jeffress struggled with a 5.02 ERA for Milwaukee. That could put Wick slightly ahead in the bullpen pecking order for now, but Jeffress did record a stellar 1.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 89 strikeouts across 76.2 innings in 2018, so he's had success in recent years. In the righty's down 2019 campaign, his average fastball velocity dipped from 95.3 mph a season earlier to 93.8 mph. If he's able to regain some zip on his fastball, Jeffress could be a nice weapon for Chicago whenever the regular season is able to begin.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profile: Vaughn's fast track
White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn profiles as a dangerous hitter who may be ready soon.
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Keller
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospect Profile: Kelenic moving fast
Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic has the makings of a future Fantasy star.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Encarnacion
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.