Jeffress (3-1) recorded the win in Tuesday's 8-7 victory over the Pirates in 11 innings, walking one and striking out two over 1.2 scoreless frames.

After Pittsburgh scored to tie things back up in the bottom of the 10th off Josh Osich, Jeffress entered the game and got Erik Gonzalez to line into an inning-ending double play on his first pitch. The right-hander then held the Bucs in check in the 11th for the win. Jeffress has only been scored upon twice in 13 appearances this season, leading to an impressive 1.20 ERA and 0.80 WHIP through 15 innings, and he's made his outings count with three wins, three holds and four saves.