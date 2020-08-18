Jeffress pitched a scoreless seventh inning to record the save in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Jeffress set the Cardinals down in order to record his second save of the season. The veteran reliever now has an impressive 0.90 ERA through 10 innings pitched this season, and he's supplanted Craig Kimbrel as the top right-handed option for saves in the Chicago bullpen. Rowan Wick, who leads the team with three saves, is the top lefty option, and the two should continue to share the role for the time being.