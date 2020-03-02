Jeffress (hip) is listed among the Cubs' available relief options for Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

Jeffress was tending to a strained left hip before he was released by the Brewers in early September, but the right-hander was likely already fully healthy by the time he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in late January. He'll be taking the hill Monday for his second relief outing of the spring after he tossed a scoreless frame Friday versus the Padres in his Cactus League debut.