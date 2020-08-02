Jeffress pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Pirates to record a hold.
The hold was the first of the season for Jeffress to go along with a save in three appearances, and he has a perfect 0.00 ERA across his three innings of work so far. The veteran righty could be in the mix for more saves moving forward, as manager David Ross was noncommittal Saturday about Craig Kimbrel and his 27.00 ERA remaining in the closer role, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Jeffress and lefty Rowan Wick would seem to be the next candidates in line for saves if Kimbrel got bumped, possibly splitting the duties and getting chances based on matchups.