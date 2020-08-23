Jeffress logged 1.1 scoreless innings to record the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the White Sox. He allowed a hit and two walks, while striking out one.

Jeffress was asked to record the final four outs of the game, and while things got dicey in the ninth with the White Sox loading the bases with two outs, the veteran reliever was able to escape with his third save. Jeffress has been good for the Cubs, as he lowered his ERA to 1.46 with the scoreless effort, and he should continue sharing the closer role with Rowan Wick and potentially Craig Kimbrel.