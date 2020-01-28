Play

Jeffress (hip) signed a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Cubs on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Cubs are taking a low-risk gamble that the 32-year-old's 2020 campaign will more closely resemble his 2018 season than his 2019 struggles. Two years ago, he posted a stellar 1.29 ERA while striking out 29.8 percent of opposing batters. Last season, he slumped to a 5.02 ERA as his strikeout rate plummeted to 20.4 percent. He also suffered a hip injury in late April and was released by the Brewers in early September, though it's not clear if that issue is expected to carry forward into this season.

