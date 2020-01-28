Cubs' Jeremy Jeffress: Signs with Cubs
Jeffress (hip) signed a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Cubs on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The Cubs are taking a low-risk gamble that the 32-year-old's 2020 campaign will more closely resemble his 2018 season than his 2019 struggles. Two years ago, he posted a stellar 1.29 ERA while striking out 29.8 percent of opposing batters. Last season, he slumped to a 5.02 ERA as his strikeout rate plummeted to 20.4 percent. He also suffered a hip injury in late April and was released by the Brewers in early September, though it's not clear if that issue is expected to carry forward into this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...