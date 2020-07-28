Jeffress recorded the final two outs Monday, striking out one, to pick up the save in an 8-7 win over the Reds.

Craig Kimbrel started the ninth inning but couldn't find the plate, giving up two runs on four walks, a HBP and a wild pitch while getting only one out. Cubs manager David Ross had little choice but to hand the ball to Jeffress, and the former Brewer was able to escape the jam Kimbrel created. One outing typically wouldn't result in an immediate change of closers, but in the shortened 2020 campaign, Ross may have a tough time trusting Kimbrel in a high-leverage spot until he turns things around, opening the door for Jeffress to get more save chances.