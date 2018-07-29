Chavez tossed three scoreless inning in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals, and he now has eight scoreless innings over his first five appearances with the Cubs.

Chavez has been a valuable addition to the Chicago bullpen, and his past experience as a starter allows him to give his new team multiple innings like he did Saturday. The 34-year-old righty now boasts a strong 3.08 ERA this season.

