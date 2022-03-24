Chavez allowed an unearned run across two innings to pick up the win in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics. He gave up two hits and struck out two.

The veteran reliever is in camp as a non-roster invitee, though he seems pretty likely to earn a bullpen role. Chavez pitched for the Cubs along with the Rangers back in 2018, when he posted a strong 2.55 ERA across 95.1 innings. He was good with Atlanta last year as well, registering a 2.14 ERA and 1.01 WHIP while striking out 36 batters across 33.2 innings. Chavez should slot in somewhere in front of closer Rowan Wick and could see high-leverage work this season.