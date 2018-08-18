Chavez walked one while recording the final two outs of Friday's 1-0 win over the Pirates to record his second save of the season.

Pedro Strop and Carl Edwards Jr. both pitched Wednesday and Thursday, forcing Cubs manager Joe Maddon to get creative with his bullpen and use four different relievers in the eighth and ninth innings, capping things off with Chavez. The 34-year-old has been impressive since being traded from the Rangers in mid-July, posting a 1.76 ERA and 18:2 K:BB in 15.1 innings with the Cubs, but he's unlikely to become a regular part of Chicago's ninth-inning mix.