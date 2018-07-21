Chavez is with the Cubs for the team's Saturday doubleheader against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Chavez was acquired by the Cubs on Thursday and figures to make his team debut soon in a long-relief role. Prior to arriving in Chicago, the 34-year-old righty had been having a nice season in Texas, tossing 56.1 innings in relief with a 3.51 ERA. With Brandon Morrow, Justin Hancock and Anthony Bass all currently on the disabled list, the Cubs could certainly use a boost from Chavez in their bullpen.