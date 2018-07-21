Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Joins team Saturday
Chavez is with the Cubs for the team's Saturday doubleheader against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Chavez was acquired by the Cubs on Thursday and figures to make his team debut soon in a long-relief role. Prior to arriving in Chicago, the 34-year-old righty had been having a nice season in Texas, tossing 56.1 innings in relief with a 3.51 ERA. With Brandon Morrow, Justin Hancock and Anthony Bass all currently on the disabled list, the Cubs could certainly use a boost from Chavez in their bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...