Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Nails down save against Mets
Chavez struck out both batters he faced to record the save in Monday's 7-4 win over the Mets.
It didn't look like Chavez would be in line for a save in this one, as the Cubs brought out Pedro Strop to begin the ninth inning. However, he put two runners on while retiring just one, and then Justin Wilson failed to retire Jay Bruce in a lefty-lefty matchup. That's when Joe Maddon turned to Chavez, and the 35-year-old struck out two hitters with the bases loaded to end the game. Chavez has excelled since coming over to Chicago, and this clutch performance should only boost his standing in the bullpen pecking order.
