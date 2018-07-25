Chavez, who struck out all three batters he faced in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks, has pitched four perfect innings with six strikeouts since joining the Cubs Saturday.

The Cubs needed a bullpen boost with several relievers dealing with injuries, and Chavez has delivered in his first three appearances since the team acquired him in a trade Thursday. The 34-year-old righty has a solid 3.28 ERA this season and figures to remain a key member of the Chicago relief corps the rest of the way.