Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Picks up first win in Cubs uniform
Chavez (4-2) picked up the win Friday against the Reds, firing a perfect 10th inning with a strikeout.
Chavez retired the Reds in order on 15 pitches in the top of the 10th inning, then grabbed his first win in a Cubs uniform when David Bote delivered a walkoff home run in the bottom half of the inning. The veteran righty has been outstanding with his new team, as he now has a 1.40 ERA across his first 19.1 innings in Chicago, and he's quickly turned into a trusted bullpen option for manager Joe Maddon.
