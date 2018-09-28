Chavez recorded the save in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Pirates. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

After Justin Wilson blew a save opportunity Wednesday, the Cubs turned to Chavez in this one and got better results. The veteran righty has been a valuable addition to the Chicago bullpen, and he now has a solid 2.63 ERA this season along with five saves. Chavez figures to get some high-leverage work in the playoffs.