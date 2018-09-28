Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Picks up save against Pirates
Chavez recorded the save in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Pirates. He allowed a hit and struck out one.
After Justin Wilson blew a save opportunity Wednesday, the Cubs turned to Chavez in this one and got better results. The veteran righty has been a valuable addition to the Chicago bullpen, and he now has a solid 2.63 ERA this season along with five saves. Chavez figures to get some high-leverage work in the playoffs.
More News
-
Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Picks up save in extra-inning win•
-
Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Nails down save against Mets•
-
Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Picks up first win in Cubs uniform•
-
Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Gets save against Pirates•
-
Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Continues to pitch well for Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....