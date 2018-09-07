Cubs' Jesse Chavez: Picks up save in extra-innings win
Chavez allowed two baserunners but pitched a scoreless 10th inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Thursday's win over the Nationals.
With Pedro Strop getting used in the bottom of the ninth inning, Chavez got the call for the 10th with the Cubs up 6-4. The 35-year-old gave up a hit and a walk to get into some trouble, but he also struck out Washington sluggers Bryce Harper and Juan Soto. Chavez now has a strong 2.92 ERA this season, and he's been a welcome addition to the Chicago bullpen since coming over in late July.
