Chavez (3-2) took his first loss in a Cubs uniform Thursday against the Padres, as he allowed two earned runs while retiring two batters.

Chavez relieved Chicago starter Mike Montgomery with one on and one out in the top of the sixth inning, and proceeded to allow a single followed by a decisive three-run home run that put the Padres up 3-1. This was the veteran righty's first misstep with the Cubs, as he entered the night having recorded nine scoreless innings over his first six appearances with his new team. Chavez still holds a solid 3.27 ERA and should remain a trusted option in the Chicago bullpen.